NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 26th: Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers, Zion Williamson agent update and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 124 // 26 May 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo is being linked with a future move to the Lakers

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for May 26th.

Lakers planning future move for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

The Lakers recently appointing Frank Vogel as head coach, with former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd joining as an assistant. The addition of Kidd was viewed by many as a strange move, however, Newsday is reporting that Kidd was appointed due to the Lakers' desire to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo:

It is just speculation right now, but one person asked me if I knew why Kidd was there and as I guessed at his relationship with LeBron James or his ability to tutor Lonzo Ball, the person familiar with the Lakers process said something else: that Kidd was brought to Los Angeles to attract Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers when he becomes a free agent in two years when the Bucks star could become an unrestricted free agent.

Antetokounmpo played for Kidd in Milwaukee for three and a half seasons beginning in his second season in the league. The notion of him leaving remains far off - and maybe less likely as he has the Bucks two wins away from the NBA Finals. The team had the best record in the NBA this season while playing in a brand new arena.

During the 18/19 regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT