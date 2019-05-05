NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 5th: LeBron James unhappy in Los Angeles?, Houston takes Game 3, and more

LeBron James was left stunned by Magic Johnson's departure

After a somewhat modest showing in round one, the 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Houston Rockets are embroiled in a bitter grudge series against a Warriors team looking to win a third consecutive championship, whereas the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks may need seven games to decide a winner.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is less than two months away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many experts have labeled as the most promising teenager to enter the NBA since LeBron James did back in 2003.

A number of upcoming free-agents such as Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant will also be up for grabs over the coming months. So, here are all latest news and rumors you need to know for May 5th.

LeBron James unhappy with Magic Johnson's sudden Lakers exit

Magic Johnson announced his resignation in the final days of the regular season

Magic Johnson surprised the NBA world by resigning ahead of the Lakers' final regular season game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson played a major role in bringing LeBron James to the team last summer, and James expressed his frustration with Johnson's exit during a recent appearance on HBO's The Shop:

Personally, for me, I came here to be a part of the Lakers organisation after having a conversation with Magic, so it was just weird for him to just be like 'Nah, I'm out of here.

We were like, 'Damn, right now?' It was literally 70 minutes on the clock before tip off. (The team) is getting ready for a game. And you decide to do that right here, right now? I feel like there's a time and place for things, and I believe that you knew you were going to make that decision. So why would you do it here? And why would you do it now?

During LeBron's first season in Los Angeles, the Lakers missed on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

