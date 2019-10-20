NBA News Roundup, Sunday, Oct 20: Pascal Siakam signs Toronto contract extension, Kevin Durant considered joining the New York Knicks and more

Pascal Siakam is set to spend his prime with the Toronto Raptors

The 2019-20 NBA season is almost here, and there is plenty to be excited about ahead of the much-anticipated new campaign. The likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz are among the teams looking to contend following strong offseasons, while a rival team could make a significant move in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, big names including Carmelo Anthony are still hoping to find a route back to the NBA in the not too distant future, and there should be no shortage of drama in the coming months. So, ahead of the new NBA season, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 20th.

#1 Pascal Siakam agrees new long-term extension with the Raptors

Pascal Siakam is set to remain with the Toronto Raptors for the foreseeable future

The Toronto Raptors endured a disappointing offseason as the influential free-agent duo of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green headed to Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the Raptors have responded by signing Kyle Lowry to a new deal, and ESPN is reporting that Pascal Siakam is set to sign a new four-year, $130 million contract extension with the NBA titleholders:

Forward Pascal Siakam has agreed to a four-year, $130 million maximum rookie contract extension, agents Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani told ESPN. Siakam, considered the cornerstone of the Raptors' future, is the third player in the 2016 NBA draft class to agree to a maximum contract.

The 2018-19 season was a breakthrough year for Siakam as he averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 55% shooting from the field. The 25-year-old was also among Toronto's best performers during the 2019 playoffs as he averaged 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds over 24 appearances.

While the long-term futures of Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka remain in doubt, Siakam will have the chance to grow alongside other young talents in Toronto such as Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

