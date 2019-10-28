NBA News Roundup, Sunday, Oct 27: Update on Kyle Kuzma's return from injury, Kyrie Irving backed as MVP candidate and more

Kyle Kuzma has yet to play for the Lakers this season

The 2019-20 NBA season is now well underway and there have already been plenty of talking points during a thrilling first few days of action. The Los Angeles Clippers flew out the gates with back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors - although the preseason favourites were stunned yesterday night by the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the likes of the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks have made quick starts to the season and appear set to challenge for a playoff spot following years away from the postseason. There are also stories aplenty off the court as big names such as Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith attempt to find a routine back to the NBA. So after another busy day across the league, here is all the latest news and stories you need to know for October 27th:

#3 Kyle Kuzma nears return following injury

Kyle Kuzma is closing in on a return for the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the offseason through injury

Kyle Kuzma has been out of action since injuring his foot with Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The Lakers have yet to set an official date for Kuzma's return, although Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the 24-year-old's recovery is progressing well.

Kyle Kuzma did more four on four today. He said he did about 10 minutes the other day and 25 today. Unclear how close he is to five on five, but he’s been reacting well. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 27, 2019

Kuzma was the only member of the Lakers' much discussed young core that wasn't sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis during the offseason. After staying put with the Lakers, the third-year forward is expected to step up as a third star alongside LeBron James and Davis.

Since being selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA draft, Kuzma has made 147 regular-season appearances, averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

