NBA News Roundup, Sunday, October 13th: Anthony Davis injury update, Buddy Hield will take less than max contract and more

Anthony Davis left the court early during the Lakers' preseason loss to the Nets

The eagerly anticipated 2019-20 NBA season is drawing ever closer, and plenty could happen in the week leading up to the new campaign. Teams around the league continue to use preseason matchups as a way to finalize their 15-man roster, while plenty of notable names are on the search for a new team.

Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith are just two of the veteran stars still without a team, while the likes of Chris Paul continue to be linked with a trade. So, with the new season quickly approaching, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 13th.

#1 Anthony Davis suffers thumb injury; will undergo tests today

Anthony Davis could miss the start of the season after suffering a thumb injury

Anthony Davis sprained his thumb midway through the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, and the 26-year-old didn't return to the court.

With the Lakers hoping to contend for a championship this season, the injury caused some concern among the LA fanbase, although it is believed that Davis didn't suffer any ligament damage in his thumb. Additionally, ESPN is reporting that Davis will undergo further tests when the Lakers return to the United States:

Davis will receive diagnostic tests when the team returns to Los Angeles on Sunday. The Lakers will fly back to the United States after Saturday's game.

In his two preseason outings for the Lakers, Davis managed 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 22 minutes. Heading into the new season the Lakers are also without the sidelined Kyle Kuzma who is out with a foot injury. Meanwhile, new signing DeMarcus Cousins is set to miss the entire campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

Final: BKN 91, LAL 77. LeBron and AD played 12 minutes apiece, with AD not returning after spraining his right thumb while blocking a shot. The team will depart immediately from China back to Los Angeles with 3 preseason games down, and 3 to go before the Oct. 22 opener. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2019

