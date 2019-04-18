NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 18th: Lakers suffer Anthony Davis setback, Kevin Durant to exit Golden State, and more

Could Anthony Davis remain with the New Orleans Pelicans?

The 2019 playoffs are now in full swing, although there are a number of other stories emerging from around the NBA. Already eliminated teams are planning for busy offseasons, while a number of the league's biggest stars are also mulling over impending free agencies. So, here are the biggest NBA stories you need to know for April 18th.

Anthony Davis to remain in New Orleans?

The Pelicans appear committed to keeping AD

After spending three years as the Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager, David Griffin was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans on April 12. Following his appointment as New Orleans' president of basketball operations, Griffin was introduced to the media yesterday, and the former Cavs GM immediately addressed the future of wantaway superstar Anthony Davis:

Griffin says he believes AD is open to staying after discussions with Rich Paul. But he would prefer to establish if Davis is all-in or all-out on being with the Pelicans.

He hasn't talked to Anthony Davis yet but plans to in the future. He has spoken to Jrue Holiday and a few other players

Davis has spent his entire career with the Pelicans since being drafted by the team as the number one pick back in 2012. During his time in New Orleans, Davis has established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant player's, however, he has been to the playoffs just twice, and the Pelicans this season finished 13th in the West with a 33–49 record.

The 26-year-old requested a trade ahead of the February trade deadline, although after engaging in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans refused to trade away their star asset. This left Davis on the sidelines for much of the second half of the season, but the Pelicans must now make a decision as Davis will become a free agent in July 2020.

