×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 18th: Lakers suffer Anthony Davis setback, Kevin Durant to exit Golden State, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
71   //    18 Apr 2019, 14:50 IST

Could Anthony Davis remain with the New Orleans Pelicans?
Could Anthony Davis remain with the New Orleans Pelicans?

The 2019 playoffs are now in full swing, although there are a number of other stories emerging from around the NBA. Already eliminated teams are planning for busy offseasons, while a number of the league's biggest stars are also mulling over impending free agencies. So, here are the biggest NBA stories you need to know for April 18th.

Anthony Davis to remain in New Orleans?

The Pelicans appear committed to keeping AD
The Pelicans appear committed to keeping AD

After spending three years as the Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager, David Griffin was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans on April 12. Following his appointment as New Orleans' president of basketball operations, Griffin was introduced to the media yesterday, and the former Cavs GM immediately addressed the future of wantaway superstar Anthony Davis:

Griffin says he believes AD is open to staying after discussions with Rich Paul. But he would prefer to establish if Davis is all-in or all-out on being with the Pelicans.
He hasn't talked to Anthony Davis yet but plans to in the future. He has spoken to Jrue Holiday and a few other players

Davis has spent his entire career with the Pelicans since being drafted by the team as the number one pick back in 2012. During his time in New Orleans, Davis has established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant player's, however, he has been to the playoffs just twice, and the Pelicans this season finished 13th in the West with a 33–49 record.

The 26-year-old requested a trade ahead of the February trade deadline, although after engaging in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans refused to trade away their star asset. This left Davis on the sidelines for much of the second half of the season, but the Pelicans must now make a decision as Davis will become a free agent in July 2020. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Kevin Durant Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Interesting destinations for Anthony Davis if he is traded
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Highest scoring games of Anthony Davis' career
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 9th: Kyrie Irving could join Lakers, Golden State prepared for Kevin Durant exit and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup January 13th: Anthony Davis not joining Lakers, major Warriors news and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, January 29th: Anthony Davis to Lakers update, Grizzlies want Gasol and more
RELATED STORY
Celtics Trade Rumors Roundup: Anthony Davis Not Excited by Boston, and More
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 17th: Kevin Durant backed to leave the Warriors, Celtics host draft prospects and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 7th: Anthony Davis to the Lakers update, Enes Kanter trade and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 16: Kevin Love return imminent, Kristaps Porzingis update and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors Roundup, February 3rd: Pelicans GM Dell Demps not impressed by Lakers' first offer for Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us