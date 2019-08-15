NBA News Roundup, Thursday, August 15th: Draymond Green addresses Kevin Durant's move to Brooklyn, Terry Rozier feeling the pressure to replace Kemba Walker and more

Draymond Green has addressed Kevin Durant's departure

The 2018-19 NBA season is still more than a month away, although there is already plenty to be excited about. A large portion of the NBA's top talent opted to switch teams in free agency, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers both managed to position themselves as forces in the league thanks to the acquisitions of two All-Star talents.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to pick up a second star in Anthony Davis, whereas Russell Westbrook and James Harden will re-unite in Houston after the pair previously linked up in Oklahoma City.

All this makes for a fascinating season, and further trades are likely to happen in the weeks leading up to the new campaign. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 15th.

Draymond Green speaks out on Kevin Durant's move to the Nets

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant spent three years together with the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant opted to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, and Draymond Green was widely cited as one of the determining factors.

The two famously came to blows early last season when Green told Durant that the 'Warriors were already winning before you arrived', and despite putting on a united front, the duo's relationship is believed to have never fully recovered.

Nevertheless, during an interview with ESPN, Green wished Durant well following his move to the Nets:

That’s my brother and I’m happy for him. Not many times in life do you get to do what you want to do. He’s worked hard and had the opportunity to do exactly what he wanted to do. He deserves to do exactly that.

Durant will be joined in Brooklyn by his close friend and fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, the Warriors moved quickly to bring in D'Angelo Russell after Durant informed the organization of his decision to move on.

