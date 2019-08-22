NBA News Roundup, Thursday, August 22nd: Lakers urged to sign Joakim Noah over Dwight Howard, Damian Lillard reaffirms commitment to Portland and more

Dwight Howard has been linked with the Lakers

The opening hours to this summer's free agency were among the most intense in history as much of the NBA's top talent was snapped up within moments of hitting the market. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving altered the power of the Eastern Conference by signing with the Brooklyn Nets, while Kemba Walker headed to the Boston Celtics.

The status of power in the West was also altered less than a week later when the Los Angeles Clippers completed a stunning trade for Paul George, while also snapping up the NBA's most in-demand free agent in Kawhi Leonard.

The initial flurry of business has since slowed, although major trades are possible in the weeks leading into the new campaign.

Notable free agents such as Carmelo Anthony and Kenneth Faried remain without teams, while Andre Iguodala could soon agree to a buyout. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is everything you need to know for August 22nd.

Jalen Rose believes the Lakers should sign Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the search for a new center after learning that DeMarcus Cousins will miss the entire 2019-20 season through injury. The team is currently working out the former All-Star duo of Joakim Noah and Dwight Howard, and Howard has been widely tipped as the man who will replace Cousins.

However, during an appearance on ESPN's the 'Get Up', former NBA star and current analyst Jalen Rose suggested that the Lakers should sign Noah:

Because I saw him (Noah) produce last year. Remember, last year Dwight Howard had a mysterious ‘gluteus maximus’ injury that kept him from performing. I saw Joakim Noah play basketball with Memphis last year.

Howard played just nine times throughout the 18-19 season and did not feature at all in 2019. Meanwhile, Noah contributed well as he made 42 appearances from the Grizzlies bench.

