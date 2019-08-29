NBA News Roundup, Thursday, August 29th: Philadelphia 76ers target former All-Star, Update on Andrew Wiggins' future and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 29 Aug 2019, 08:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Johnson could be set for a return to the NBA

The 2019-20 NBA season is now less than two months away, and the new campaign has the potential to be one of the most competitive in recent history. The Golden State Warriors' dominance appears to have finally come to an end after Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn in free agency, while a number of title-hopefuls have made big moves.

The LA Clippers made the biggest move by luring the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while their Los Angeles rivals added Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz also recruited well, and teams could still make further additions in the coming weeks.

Free agents such as Carmelo Anthony remain available, while a big name such as Steven Adams could be available via trade. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 29th.

Minnesota Timberwolves remain committed to Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2014

The Minnesota Timberwolves has lost the likes of Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose over the past 12 months, and the franchise appears on the verge of a rebuild. As the Timberwolves' highest earner, Andrew Wiggins has been among those linked with an exit, although Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic is reporting that the team still plans on sticking with the 24-year-old:

There was no indication that the team was ever even remotely close to trading him. Sources told The Athletic that the Wolves never had a deal worth considering for Wiggins and that the internal focus remains on putting him in positions to be more effective.

Wiggins has been with the Timberwolves since being drafted first overall in 2014. The Toronto native was named Rookie of the Year after an impressive debut season, although he has struggled for consistency over the past few seasons.

1 / 3 NEXT