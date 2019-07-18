×
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 18th: Chris Paul set to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tacko Fall could make Celtics roster and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    18 Jul 2019, 16:32 IST

Despite being linked with the Lakers, Chris Paul is likely to remain in Oklahoma City

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, teams have already started to look towards trades, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 18th.

Chris Paul likely to remain with the Thunder for the 19-20 season

Chris Paul spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets
Chris Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston. At 34, Paul doesn't fit in with the Thunder's timeline, and many have speculated that the veteran would be keen to spend his remaining years on a contending team.

However, according to a new report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul is set to remain with the Thunder for at least the start of the 19-20 season:

Oklahoma City has been working with Paul and his representatives on finding a trade, but nothing is materializing so deep into summer free agency, sources said. Both sides believe there are benefits to Paul, 34, playing out the year with the Thunder. 

Paul previously played in Oklahoma City during the mid-2000s when New Orleans relocated due to Hurricane Katrina. Since his trade to the Thunder, CP3 has been linked with a move to both the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, although his three-year, $124 million contract has proved to be a huge hurdle.

Contact Us