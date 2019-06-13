NBA News Roundup, Thursday, June 13th: Kevin Durant set to miss 19-20 season, Anthony Davis not interested in Celtics trade and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 52 // 13 Jun 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

The NBA Finals are currently the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 Draft is just over a week away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting a future star. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for June 13th.

Kevin Durant confirms Achilles injury

Kevin Durant went down with the injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Kevin Durant made his much-anticipated return from injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, although he left the court early in the second half with what appeared to be a ruptured Achilles. Taking to Instagram last night, the 2014 MVP confirmed the injury, revealing he had undergone surgery:

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.

Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper. I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

Durant had scored 11 points in 12 minutes, although he is now expected to miss the entire 19-20 season.

1 / 3 NEXT