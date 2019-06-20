×
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, June 20th: Oklahoma City Thunder open to major trade, Khris Middleton update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
99   //    20 Jun 2019, 16:38 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 20th:

Mike Conley traded to the Utah Jazz

Mike Conley is heading to the Jazz after spending more than a decade with the Memphis Grizzlies
Mike Conley is heading to the Jazz after spending more than a decade with the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been looking to trade Mike Conley due to their desire to build around Ja Morant, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the veteran will join the Utah Jazz:

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's draft and a future first-round pick.
The Jazz will send a protected 2020 first-round pick to the Grizzlies. That pick will convey as a late lottery pick in 2020 or 2021, or become a lightly protected pick from 2022 to '24. The deal will be complete on July 6.
The move almost certainly means that guard Ricky Rubio will be elsewhere next season, even after he averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Jazz this season.

Conley was drafted by the Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick back in 2007. During his 12 years in Memphis, the 31-year-old guided the Grizzlies to seven playoff appearances, and Conley leads the franchise in points, assists and games played.

Tags:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder Mike Conley Khris Middleton NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
