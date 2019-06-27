NBA News Roundup, Thursday, June 27th: Kevin Durant declines $31.5M player option, update on Lakers' pursuit of Kawhi Leonard and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3 // 27 Jun 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant will hit the open market this summer

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 27.

Kevin Durant declines $31.5M player option for 19-20 season

Kevin Durant has spent the past three seasons with the Golden State Warriors

Despite suffering an Achilles injury during the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant is still expected to be among the summer's most in-demand free agents. The Warriors remain keen to sign KD to a new long-term deal, although Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the 30-year-old has opted out of the final year of his existing deal:

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Warriors general manager Bob Myers of the decision in recent days.

Durant and Kleiman are together in New York, where they've been mulling his free-agency options. So far, it's been a fairly clandestine process.

Durant is still considering a number of scenarios in free agency, including a return to Golden State. The New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers are also believed to be considerations.

Durant can now sign a four-year, $164 million deal with a rival team, although he is eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million deal if he stays with the Warriors.

1 / 3 NEXT