NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 23rd: Warriors expect Kevin Durant to leave, Porzingis rumor confirmed and more

Kevin Durant's future continues to dominate the NBA

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 23rd.

The Warriors believe that Kevin Durant will leave this summer

Over the past two weeks, the Golden State Warriors have flourished without the injured Kevin Durant, and the former MVP continues to be linked with a summer exit. Durant is an upcoming free agent, and he has long been tipped to join either the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday, Ramona Shelburne suggested that there is a growing belief within the Warriors that Durant will leave this summer:

I've thought he's going to leave Golden State as well. I think there's a sense there that he's going to leave Golden State too. I think you feel that within the Warriors organization.

That's why this whole run feels like they're all just trying to savor it. Right? They're trying to savor what this is and just how special it is. But I don't know. Kevin Durant is an emotional guy, and I say that with respect, he's passionate.

Durant has won back-to-back championships with the Warriors, although many have criticized his decision to join a 73-win team.

