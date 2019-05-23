×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 23rd: Warriors expect Kevin Durant to leave, Porzingis rumor confirmed and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    23 May 2019, 18:58 IST

Kevin Durant's future continues to dominate the NBA
Kevin Durant's future continues to dominate the NBA

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 23rd.

The Warriors believe that Kevin Durant will leave this summer

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Over the past two weeks, the Golden State Warriors have flourished without the injured Kevin Durant, and the former MVP continues to be linked with a summer exit. Durant is an upcoming free agent, and he has long been tipped to join either the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday, Ramona Shelburne suggested that there is a growing belief within the Warriors that Durant will leave this summer:

I've thought he's going to leave Golden State as well. I think there's a sense there that he's going to leave Golden State too. I think you feel that within the Warriors organization.
That's why this whole run feels like they're all just trying to savor it. Right? They're trying to savor what this is and just how special it is. But I don't know. Kevin Durant is an emotional guy, and I say that with respect, he's passionate.

Durant has won back-to-back championships with the Warriors, although many have criticized his decision to join a 73-win team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Kevin Durant Kristaps Porzingis NBA Players NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
Warriors Trade Rumors Roundup, February 2nd: Wesley Matthews to the Dubs?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 6th: Anthony Davis could join the New York Knicks, DeMarcus Cousins set for return, and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 4th: Kevin Durant heading to the Knicks, Former All-Star wants to join Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 17th: Kevin Durant backed to leave the Warriors, Celtics host draft prospects and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 6th, 2019: Kevin Durant to leave the Warriors, Westbrook makes history and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 21st: Kevin Durant heading towards Golden State exit, Kyrie Irving 'open to signing with the Lakers', and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What are the chances that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move to New York?
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 31: Kevin Durant still missing for the Warriors, Damian Lillard playing through the pain barrier and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us