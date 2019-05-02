NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 2nd: Kevin Durant to consider Nets in free agency, James Harden injury update and more

All the latest NBA news and rumors as Kevin Durant is linked to the Brooklyn Nets

The 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Rockets are already embroiled in a bitter rivalry with the Warriors, whereas the Celtics and Bucks may need seven games to decide their series.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is less than two months away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many have tipped as the next LeBron James. A number of the NBA's biggest free agents will also be up for grabs in the coming months, and with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 2nd.

The Indiana Pacers still don't know when Victor Oladipo will return

Victor Oladipo missed the has missed most of 2019

Victor Oladipo has been out of action since suffering a season-ending ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 23. The 2-time All-Star was expected to return for the beginning of the 19/20 season, although Indiana Pacers President Kevin Pritchard has refused to set a return date:

I think it's too early to put that timeline out there. What happens in that injury is you have the surgery and for about 12 to 13 weeks it's just about healing. And now it flips from the injury to the physical therapy part. He's just starting that therapy part. My guess is we'll be able to have a better timeline but it won't be for a while. I can't give you a definitive timeline.

I don't think it's right to say, 'Well we know he's going to be back. He'll be back at this time.' Because the truth is the body heals at a different rate for every person. It's all theory and it's not practical right now. I'm hoping in the next month to two months it can be a more practical decision.

Since heading to the Pacers as part of the Paul George trade, Oladipo has established himself as Indiana's key man. During the 18/19 season, the 27-year-old averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and the team missed his presence during their first round playoff exit.

