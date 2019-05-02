×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 2nd: Kevin Durant to consider Nets in free agency, James Harden injury update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
14   //    02 May 2019, 17:05 IST

All the latest NBA news and rumors as Kevin Durant is linked to the Brooklyn Nets
All the latest NBA news and rumors as Kevin Durant is linked to the Brooklyn Nets

The 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Rockets are already embroiled in a bitter rivalry with the Warriors, whereas the Celtics and Bucks may need seven games to decide their series.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is less than two months away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many have tipped as the next LeBron James. A number of the NBA's biggest free agents will also be up for grabs in the coming months, and with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 2nd.

The Indiana Pacers still don't know when Victor Oladipo will return

Victor Oladipo missed the has missed most of 2019
Victor Oladipo missed the has missed most of 2019

Victor Oladipo has been out of action since suffering a season-ending ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 23. The 2-time All-Star was expected to return for the beginning of the 19/20 season, although Indiana Pacers President Kevin Pritchard has refused to set a return date:

I think it's too early to put that timeline out there. What happens in that injury is you have the surgery and for about 12 to 13 weeks it's just about healing. And now it flips from the injury to the physical therapy part. He's just starting that therapy part. My guess is we'll be able to have a better timeline but it won't be for a while. I can't give you a definitive timeline.
I don't think it's right to say, 'Well we know he's going to be back. He'll be back at this time.' Because the truth is the body heals at a different rate for every person. It's all theory and it's not practical right now. I'm hoping in the next month to two months it can be a more practical decision.

Since heading to the Pacers as part of the Paul George trade, Oladipo has established himself as Indiana's key man. During the 18/19 season, the 27-year-old averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and the team missed his presence during their first round playoff exit.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Victor Oladipo NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players Poised to Have a Breakout Season
RELATED STORY
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 2nd, 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from injury, Stephen Curry names his all-time NBA top 5 and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 29th: Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan, James Harden unhappy with officials, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA Most Improved Player: 3 leading contenders to be named the NBA's MIP
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: 5 Best Nets Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA G-League Player Collapses, Rushed to Hospital
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us