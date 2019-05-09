×
NBA News Roundup - Thursday, May 9th: Kevin Durant free agency update, Lakers head coach search goes on and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
49   //    09 May 2019, 15:56 IST

Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Golden State Warriors this summer
Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Golden State Warriors this summer

After a slow start, the 2019 postseason has caught fire over the past week. The Rockets have a real shot at finally ending Golden State's dominance, while Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on course for a titanic matchup in the Eastern Finals.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is just weeks away, and struggling teams are desperate to land either Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. The futures of upcoming free agents such as Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving have also yet to be determined, and here are all the latest news and rumours you need to know for May 9th.

Lakers end talks with Tyronn Lue

Lue, most recently head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, won't be joining the Lakers after all
Lue, most recently head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, won't be joining the Lakers after all

Following the departure of Luke Walton last month, Tyronn Lue had been heavily backed to become the new Lakers head coach. The 42-year-old had been in talks with them over the past week and was believed to be LeBron James' preferred choice at the helm. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Lue is now out of the running to become the Lakers' new coach:

Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue have ended without an agreement to make him the franchise's next head coach, league sources told ESPN.
Lue and his representatives turned down the Lakers' offer Tuesday, league sources said. The Lakers then on Wednesday offered Lue a deal in the range of three years and $18 million, after which Lue's side pulled out of negotiations.
According to the sources, Lue's camp was seeking a five-year deal with a salary commensurate with a championship résumé.

Lue was dismissed from the Cavs following a six-game losing start to the 18/19 season, having previously led them to the 2016 NBA Championship.

