NBA News Roundup, Thursday, October 3rd: Oklahoma City Thunder struggling to trade Steven Adams and Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma signs with Puma and more

Steven Adams' long-term future with the Oklahoma City Thunder remains in doubt

With teams around the NBA now back in training, preparations for the 2019-20 season are well underway. Following a busy summer, the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will be confident of contending, although the Golden State Warriors will be out to prove that people have wrongly ruled them out.

While much of the player movement happened in the opening weeks of free agency, several veterans including Carmelo Anthony remain available on the market. Meanwhile, a team such as the Miami Heat may still launch an ambitious trade ahead of the new season.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 3rd.

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder facing difficulty as they look to trade Steven Adams and Chris Paul

Steven Adams has been a regular starter for the Thunder since the 2014-2015 season

The Oklahoma City Thunder opted to hit the reset button earlier this summer after losing in the first round of the postseason for the third consecutive time. Paul George was the first to leave as he completed a blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant soon completed trades to contending teams.

With the Thunder now looking to focus on youth, a number of their remaining high-earners are expected to be traded ahead of the trade deadline. However, Sean Deveney of Heavy is reporting that the team is having difficulty moving Steven Adams and Chris Paul:

Just as with (Chris) Paul, the Thunder have two problems in moving Adams: The price is too steep and his contract is too hefty. The added issue of Adams’ fit in the modern NBA—he has attempted seven 3-pointers in his career and made zero—complicates matters.

Adams has two years and $53 million remaining on his current deal, although the 26-year-old managed to post career highs in points (13.9) and rebounds (9.5) last season. Meanwhile, Paul joined the Thunder in the trade that sent Westbrook to Houston, and the 34-year-old is owed more than $120 million over the next three seasons.

