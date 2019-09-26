NBA News Roundup, Thursday, September 26th: Jaylen Brown's future with the Boston Celtics in doubt, update on Joakim Noah to the Clippers and more

Jaylen Brown is eligible to sign an extension with the Celtics

October is quickly approaching, and the 2019-20 NBA season is now just four weeks out from opening night. After years of dominance from the Golden State Warriors, the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz will be hopeful of contending for the title after making significant off-season moves.

Many of the biggest moves were completed during the opening weeks of free agency, although a few notable names remain available as free agents, and several teams will be looking to fill out their rosters in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are among the teams believed to be open to making a major move, and big names such as Chris Paul continue to be linked with a trade. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 26th.

#1 Celtics and Jaylen Brown unlikely to agree on contract extension

Jaylen Brown is unlikely to sign a new deal with Boston Celtics in the coming month

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown have until October 21 to agree to a contract extension, although Sean Deveney of Heavy.com is reporting that the young Celtics star is unlikely to be signed to a new deal ahead of the deadline:

According to a league source, “the chance is pretty slim” that Brown signs a long-term deal with the team in the coming month. Around the league, the expectation is that Brown and the Celtics won’t come to a deal.

Brown is viewed as a vital part of the Celtics, although the team signed Kemba Walker to a big deal earlier this summer, while the team is also planning for Jayson Tatum's upcoming extension. Brown will become a restricted free agent next summer, and the 22-year-old could attract substantial offers due to the lack of talent on the market.

