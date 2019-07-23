NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, 23rd July: Chris Paul to Detroit Pistons a possibility, Tim Duncan rejoins San Antonio Spurs and more

Chris Paul continues to be linked with a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 23rd.

A Chris Paul trade to the Detroit Pistons is a possibility

Chris Paul is unlikely to see out the season with the Thunder

Chris Paul joined the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston. With the Thunder undergoing a huge rebuild, it is believed that OKC general manager Sam Presti is keen to offload the veteran ahead of the new season.

Paul has been linked with the Miami Heat, while Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press believes the Detroit Pistons are another potential destination:

I think Paul’s game would fit with the Pistons better than Westbrook. It seems like eons ago, but Paul and Griffin were good together with the Clippers and you would expect the chemistry to play with the Pistons.

Paul is set to earn more than $124 million over the next three seasons and is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.

