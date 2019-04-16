×
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 16th: DeMarcus Cousins could miss remainder of the season, Zion Williamson declares for draft, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    16 Apr 2019, 16:00 IST

After his breakout season at Duke, Zion Williamson has finally declared for the upcoming NBA draft
After his breakout season at Duke, Zion Williamson has finally declared for the upcoming NBA draft

Much of the basketball world is currently focusing on the 2019 playoffs, although the postseason is not the only story emerging from the league.

Teams are also gearing up for the upcoming draft and potentially pivotal offseasons, and here we will take a look at all the latest NBA news you need to know for April 16th.

DeMarcus Cousins could miss the remainder of the playoffs

DeMarcus Cousins suffered the injury during the Golden State Warriors' Game Two defeat to the LA Clippers
DeMarcus Cousins suffered the injury during the Golden State Warriors' Game Two defeat to the LA Clippers

DeMarcus Cousins only made his playoff debut last week and now it appears that the 28-year-old's season could well be over. During Golden State's surprise loss to the Clippers, Cousins fell to the floor after just four minutes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the big is unlikely to feature again during the postseason:

The Golden State Warriors are fearful that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left quad but won't be certain until an MRI examination on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.
The best-case scenario could be a strained quad, but there was evidence that Cousins' noncontact injury, which occurred while he was pursuing a loose ball in Monday's 135-131 Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers, was serious and season-ending, league sources said.

His latest injury comes just months after he recovered from a torn left Achilles. The Achilles injury kept him out of action for an entire year, while also restricting his ability to land a huge contract during 2018 free agency. 

With Cousins' participation for the remainder of the season now in serious doubt, Steve Kerr will be forced to turn his attention to either the veteran Andrew Bogut or the much younger Kevon Looney.

