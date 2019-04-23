×
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 23rd: LA Clippers linked to Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, Bucks advance in playoffs and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
26   //    23 Apr 2019, 12:07 IST

Jimmy Butler continues to be linked to Jimmy Butler
With the 2019 draft quickly approaching and the postseason already in full swing, there is no shortage of stories from around the NBA. A number of soon to be free agents are also being linked with numerous teams, so here are all the news and rumors you need to know for March 23.

Clippers backed to be major movers in free agency

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a strong position heading into the 19/20 season
The LA Clippers are facing a first-round series defeat to the Golden State Warriors, although the team has been among the most impressive of the season. Despite a modest roster, the Clippers advanced to the playoffs ahead of the Lakers, and the team has the cap space to add two max contracts next season.

Due to this, the Clippers have been linked to a host of stars, and Rob Mahoney of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the LA franchise remains in the hunt for a number of NBA's most in-demand free agents:

What if, when the offense begins to sputter, this same Clipper team had Kawhi Leonard to drive through the lane like a battering ram? Considering how small L.A. has been forced to play in this series, how different might their matchups look if Doc Rivers had Jimmy Butler to work with? Or, for a more immediate example: What might the Clippers become if the seven-foot scoring singularity (Durant) lifting the Warriors were to switch jerseys?
All three stars will be free agents in a matter of months, and the Clippers are a perfectly logical destination. Some might prefer a blank slate roster to shape in their own image, but L.A. has built a fascinating alternative: a playoff-proven team, culture included, that is unusually non-threatening. 

The All-Star trio of Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant will all hit free agency this summer. All three are expected to exit their current teams, and Leonard in particular is believed to want to return to his native Los Angeles.

