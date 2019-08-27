NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, August 27th: Los Angeles Lakers waive forward to complete Dwight Howard signing, Brooklyn Nets confirm Caris LeVert extension, and more

Dwight Howard spent last season with the Washington Wizards

Following one of the most exciting starts to free agency in NBA history, the 2019 offseason is currently experiencing a lull. With few notable free agents remaining on the market, most teams are now fully focused on working with what they already have during upcoming training camps.

However, as the season draws ever closer, contending teams may realize that they are short in certain areas, and trades will start to flow. Big names such as Andre Iguodala and Chris Paul will push for a move to a contending team, and teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards are known to be open to dealing their high earners.

So, with the potential for plenty to happen in the coming weeks, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for August 27th.

Los Angeles Lakers waive Aric Holman to seal Dwight Howard deal

Dwight Howard has completed his return to the Los Angeles Lakers

After completing a move to the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2012, Dwight Howard was expected to eventually become the face of the franchise. However, the then All-Star clashed with Kobe Bryant and decided to leave for the Houston Rockets after just one season.

Nevertheless, Howard agreed to a contract with the Lakers on Monday after the team released Aric Holman.

The upcoming season will be Howard's 16th in the NBA, and the 33-year-old owns career averages of 17.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. However, Howard played just 9 times last season, and ESPN is reporting that if the former All-Star disrupts the team, he could be released.

Howard will compete with JaVale McGee for a starting place in the Los Angeles lineup, in what could be one of the most interesting battles of the season.

