NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, July 2nd: Kawhi Leonard heading to Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler joins the Miami Heat and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 718 // 02 Jul 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Speculation over Kawhi Leonard's next destination continues to drag on

The NBA Free Agency period is now well underway, although a number of notable names remain available. Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, and Markieff Morris have yet to sign contracts, while teams such as the Lakers, Clippers, and Rockets remain keen to make further additions.

So, ahead of another potentially drama-filled day, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 2nd.

Kawhi Leonard to pick between the Lakers and Clippers

Kawhi Leonard guided the Toronto Raptors to a first NBA title

Kawhi Leonard's future continues to dominate the talk of the basketball world, although the silent assassin has offered no indications as to where he will land.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst is reporting that Leonard's destination remains a mystery, but believes the Finals MVP will either sign for the Clippers or Lakers:

I do believe there is some real traction towards the Lakers. I still think the Clippers are the pick, but I admit I don’t know at this point.

Both Los Angeles franchises have the cap space available to add Leonard, although, with every other 'Tier A' free-agent snapped up, the Clippers will no longer be able to pair the 27-year-old with another star. Meanwhile, if Leonard joins the Lakers, he will form a deadly trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Jimmy Butler is heading to the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler most recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have signed Jimmy Butler to a four-year, $142 million contract - completing one of the most unlikely deals in recent NBA history. ESPN is reporting that four teams were involved in the trade:

Advertisement

The Heat are sending center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers and a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the salary-cap flexibility to complete the sign-and-trade deal with the 76ers

The acquisition of Butler is a major coup for a Heat team that has reached the playoffs just once in the past three seasons. Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 55 appearances in Philadelphia.

1 / 3 NEXT