NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, July 30th: Chris Paul could still be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis chasing NBA title, and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 62 // 30 Jul 2019, 17:27 IST

Chris Paul is not expected to see out the season with the OKC Thunder

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 campaign is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 30th.

Rival NBA executive expects the Thunder to trade Chris Paul

Chris Paul spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets

In one of the biggest moves of the off-season, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul. While the trade provides Westbrook with the platform to contend for a championship during the remaining prime years of his career, Paul finds himself on an OKC team that is fully committed to a rebuild.

At 34, Paul is not part of the Thunder’s long-term plans, and at least one rival NBA executive believes that Sam Presti will attempt to move the veteran:

It was the right move (to trade Westbrook), especially considering all they got back. But some of that was to eat Paul’s contract. But I bet Sam (Presti) flips Paul for something useful too.

CP3 is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists over 58 appearances. Paul has attracted interest from the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, although teams have been put off by the three years and more than $100 million remaining on his existing contract.

