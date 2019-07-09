NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, July 9th: Russell Westbrook wants to leave Oklahoma City for Miami, Lakers sign veteran guard and more

Is Russell Westbrook's time with the Oklahoma City Thunder about to come to an end?

Free Agents around the league can now officially sign with their new teams, and at this point, the remaining pool of available players is pretty shallow.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Tuesday, July 9th.

Russell Westbrook open to joining the Miami Heat

Westbrook is believed to open to joining the Miami Heat this summer

Following Paul George's trade to the L.A. Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder are also exploring a deal for Russell Westbrook. The 2017 MVP has spent his entire career with the Thunder franchise but doesn't want to waste the remaining prime years of his career on a team that has no chance of contending.

Over the past few days, the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets have all been mentioned as potential destinations, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Westbrook has interest in a move to Miami:

The Miami Heat have expressed interest, a potential destination that also appeals to Westbrook, league sources said. Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have been discussing trade possibilities and scenarios with Presti, and the sides are both motivated to find a resolution sooner rather than later

During his 11-year's with the Thunder, Westbrook has developed into one of the NBA's most dynamic players, making eight All-Star appearances while also averaging a triple-double in three consecutive seasons.

However, the 30-year-old has often been criticized for his team's postseason shortcomings (3 consecutive first-round exits) and Westbrook will be owed a staggering $47 million the season in his age-34 season.

