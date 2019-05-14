NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 14th: Knicks interested in adding Celtics duo, update on LeBron James' future and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 38 // 14 May 2019, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Terry Rozier is being linked with the New York Knicks

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 14th.

Knicks targeting Boston Celtics duo

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks are preparing for a major recruitment drive this summer. The franchise is expected to acquire Kevin Durant, while Kyrie Irving has also been heavily linked with a move to New York.

Nevertheless, further additions will be needed for the Knicks to compete for a title, and NBC Sports is reporting that the team is interested in Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier:

Multiple league sources tell NBC Sports Boston that the Knicks, a team with plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, have interest in at least two other Celtics players besides Irving — Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier — who like Irving, will be free agents this summer.

New York’s interest in Rozier has been steady, only to have picked up during Rozier’s strong showing in the playoffs last year and continued through the February trade deadline, which is when Boston made the decision to keep Rozier and the rest of the team intact.

As for Morris, his play in the postseason will increase the number of potential suitors for him when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

During the 18/19 season, Rozier was deployed as Irving's backup, although he still managed to average 9.0 points and 2.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 38% from beyond the arc.

1 / 3 NEXT