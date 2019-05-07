NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 7th: Klay Thompson could join the Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins eyes Warriors comeback and more

Klay Thompson is being linked with a summer move to the Clippers

After a somewhat modest showing in round one, the 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Rockets are locked in a bitter series against a Golden State team looking to win a third consecutive championship, while Kawhi Leonard is demonstrating exactly why he will be in high demand this summer.

The annual NBA draft is also just six weeks away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many experts have labeled as the most promising teenager to enter the NBA since LeBron James back in 2003.

The futures of upcoming free-agents such as Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are also constant topics for speculation, so, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 7th.

Kawhi Leonard to consider re-signing with the Raptors

Kawhi Leonard joined the Toronto Raptors last summer in the blockbuster deal that saw DeMar DeRozan move in the opposite direction. The Raptors hoped that Leonard could deliver a first title to the franchise, although the 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer move to the LA Clippers.

However, despite the expectation that Leonard will leave, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the All-Star is still considering a stay in Toronto:

Kawhi Leonard just felt all along, it was going to take the full year to sell him on Toronto. It wasn't going to be done in training camp or by Christmas or by the trade deadline. But I do think they've made progress with him.

I think they've made pretty good progress with him from the sense I have. They put themselves in it. And when Kawhi showed up there, I'm not sure he imagined any future in Toronto. I do think it's a serious consideration now

During the postseason, Leonard has averaged more than 30 points per game, and he will be looking to give his Raptors team a 3-2 series lead over the Sixers when they meet later tonight.

