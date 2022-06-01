NBA News Roundup: Utah Jazz unsure about the future of their head coach, former DPOY airs his frustration at not making the All-Defensive First Team, and more - June 1, 2022 

The NBA season is nearing its completion as it boils down to teams in the NBA Finals. However, there is no shortage of news coming out as franchises and players plot and make their moves ahead of the summer.

The LA Lakers finally found a new head coach in Darvin Ham, while the Brooklyn Nets are seemingly undecided on the future of Kyrie Irving. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook continue to make the airwaves while the futures of Zach LaVine and James Harden hang in the balance.

With that said, here is the latest NBA news Roundup for June 1, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Quin Snyder's future remains unclear with the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

The Utah Jazz continue to make NBA news headlines. Their franchise has decisions to make regarding the future of star players like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. However, head coach Quin Snyder's time with the team is also under the microscope at the moment.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

"Quin Snyder's future remains unclear, and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with the franchise."

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes his team will beat the Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes his team will beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this year. The Warriors gear up to take on the Celtics later this week.

Lacob made NBA news with his prediction and acknowledged the difficulty of the matchup against the Celtics. However, he believes that the Warriors will reign supreme at the end of it. Lacob said:

"I think I want it more now because this is considered a great matchup if you’re an NBA fan. I think it’s going to be a very interesting matchup. I think it’s going to be really hard. I think we’ll win.

"I think we’re better. I believe in our coach and I believe in our roster. But I don’t think it’s going to be easy at all. It’s going to be a big battle."

Trae Young reflects on his draft day

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat - Game 5

Trae Young was part of an infamous draft day deal that saw the Dallas Mavericks land Luka Doncic while the Atlanta Hawks bagged Young.

Speaking about his draft day to Pat Benson of Sports Illustrated, Young thought he'd be the sixth or the seventh pick. He thought his destination would be Orlando or Chicago. Young said:

"Yeah, to be honest, the day of the draft, I didn’t think I was going to Atlanta. I thought I was going to either Orlando at six, or if I fell to seven, go to y’all (Chicago).

"I didn’t think about any trades going on. I didn’t know Dallas was thinking about trading me to Atlanta until literally two picks before I got drafted."

Draymond Green airs his frustration for not making the All-Defensive First Team

Draymond Green makes the NBA news once again.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to make NBA news. He aired his frustration at not making the All-Defensive First Team this season. Green doesn't believe that there are five players better defensively than him.

The three-time champion was also in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award but was derailed by injuries. Green said:

"For me, it's a slight. ... When I look at the First Team, I'm not sure I can pinpoint five guys who had a better defensive season than me."

Cleveland Cavaliers appoint Luke Walton as their assistant coach

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

One of the latest NBA news to come out is that the Cleveland Cavaliers have added Luke Walton to their coaching staff. The former LA Lakers head coach will join J.B. Bickerstaff and his coaching staff, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Luke Walton, the son of Bill Walton, was the head coach of the Lakers, but was relieved of his duties in 2019. He then became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

