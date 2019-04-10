NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 68 // 10 Apr 2019, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant's future is reportedly tied to fellow free agent, Kyrie Irving

The 18/19 NBA regular-season is now into its final week, and the 2019 playoffs are set to get underway on Saturday. While contending teams such as the Rockets are hoping to dethrone the rampant Warriors, already eliminated franchises such as the Lakers and Knicks are looking forward to a busy and potentially pivotal offseason.

Due to this, there is no shortage of news from around the NBA, and here are the biggest stories that you need to know for Wednesday, April 10th.

Lakers almost signed Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker almost joined the Lakers

In the weeks leading up to the February trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers frantically pursued a number of high-profile names such as Anthony Davis. However, a player that was never mentioned was Jabari Parker -- and Bill Oram of The Athletic is reporting that the Lakers nearly completed a move for the 24-year-old -- only for a deal to fall apart due to the Chicago Bulls' frustration with how the Lakers handled trade talks:

On the weekend of Jan. 25, the Lakers had a tentative deal in place to acquire Bulls forward Jabari Parker in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Beasley. However, Caldwell-Pope another Rich Paul client had to approve any trade and had not signed off on the deal.

The deal remained in limbo until Jan. 28, when Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans. With most around the league viewing that statement, issued by Paul, as an effort to team Davis with James in L.A., the Bulls moved on and realized the Lakers would cease business until the Davis saga unfolded.

Following his failed move to the Lakers, Parker subsequently joined the Washington Wizards, and he has since featured 25 times.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement