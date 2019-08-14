NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, August 14th: Los Angeles Lakers complete surprise signing, Josh Richardson looking forward to contending in Philadelphia and more

Demetrius Jackson is heading to the Lakers

Following the official schedule announcement on Monday, the 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and the upcoming campaign is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory.

Both Los Angeles teams will be contenders after adding some of the biggest names in the NBA, while the addition of Russell Westbrook could be enough for the Houston Rockets to finally end their wait for a title.

Meanwhile, a number of teams in the East will be hoping to benefit from Kawhi Leonard's departure from Toronto, and many are eager to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo can take his game to the next level after winning his first MVP title.

Further trades are also likely in the final weeks leading up to the new season, and here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 14th.

Los Angeles Lakers sign Demetrius Jackson

Demetrius Jackson is set to get the opportunity to impress for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had one final roster spot heading into the new season, although the team has now filled that final spot by signing Demetrius Jackson. The guard will add depth to a backcourt that lacks quality, although it remains to be seen how much Jackson will play as he competes for minutes with Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, and Quinn Cook.

Jackson was drafted 45th overall by the Boston Celtics back in 2016, although the point guard has played just 26 NBA games across three seasons, averaging 1.8 points in 5.2 minutes per game. He spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers but played just six times.

Nevertheless, Jackson impressed during his time in the G-League, averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. The Los Angeles Times is also reporting that Jackson's deal could be converted to a two-way deal, which would allow the Lakers to sign a veteran star such as Carmelo Anthony.

