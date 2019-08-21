NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, August 21st: Los Angeles Lakers consider veteran trio, P.J. Tucker hopeful of Rockets extension and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 39 // 21 Aug 2019, 05:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwight Howard is set to work out with the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, although plenty could still happen before opening night. While the likes of Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler were snapped up just minutes after hitting free agency, notable names such as Joakim Noah, Carmelo Anthony, and Kenneth Faried remain available.

Trades are also likely to be conducted in the weeks leading up to the season, and rebuilding teams including the Oklahoma City Thunder may be willing to cash in on their top talent in exchange for draft picks. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 21.

Lakers consider veteran trio

Joakim Noah spent the 18-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on the search for a replacement for DeMarcus Cousins, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the franchise is considering three veteran bigs:

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in two former All-Star centers, Joakim Noah and Dwight Howard - to evaluate in individual workouts in Los Angeles.

Another center under consideration, per sources: Marcin Gortat, who is currently overseas in Europe.

Howard is currently signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, although both parties are believed to be working towards a buyout. The former Laker played just nine times during the 18-19 season but has expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Noah spent the 18-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, making a solid impact from the bench. Over 42 appearances, Noah averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in just 16.5 minutes per contest.

Gortat spent much of last season as a starter for the Clippers but was released ahead of the trade deadline. The 35-year-old played 47 times, averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT