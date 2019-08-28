NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, August 28th: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Andrew Bogut could return to the Golden State Warriors and more

Bradley Beal has yet to sign a new contract with the Washington Wizards

The 2019 offseason opened with what was perhaps the most exciting week in the history of free agency. All-Star's such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Al Horford all swapped teams, while the likes of Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris decided to stay put and sign huge extensions.

With little talent remaining on the free-agent market, teams are increasingly likely to turn towards the trade market as the new season nears. Big names such as Kevin Love, Steven Adams, and Bradley Beal all face uncertain futures, and NBA fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for August 28th.

Jeremy Lin signs with the Beijing Ducks

Lin impressed from the Atlanta Hawks reserve unit last season before an underwhelming spell in Toronto

While Jeremy Lin disappointed during a late-season spell with the Toronto Raptors, the point guard impressed during a reserve role in Atlanta, averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 assists per contest.

Lin issued a come and get me plea to NBA teams earlier this month, although the former New York Knicks man has decided to take his talents to China. The 31-year-old guard will team up with the Beijing Shougang Ducks - who are among the strongest teams in the China Basketball Association.

Thanks to the NBA and everyone who's supported me the last 9 years! Will always cherish being able to rep Asians at the NBA level. Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history. Congrats lil bro on signing your contract extension on the same day! pic.twitter.com/gRoalAaoal — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2019

Lin came to prominence in early 2012 as he guided the New York Knicks back into the playoff race with a series of stunning performances. His memorable patch of form earned him the nickname 'Linsanity' although injuries soon halted Lin's promising career. The point guard exits the NBA with career averages of 11.6 points and 4.3 assists.

