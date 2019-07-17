×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, July 17th: Anthony Davis won't commit future to the Lakers, Kemba Walker wanted Hornets return and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    17 Jul 2019, 16:44 IST

Anthony Davis recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 17th.

Anthony Davis refusing to commit his long-term future to the Lakers

Anthony Davis has yet to decide where he will be playing his basketball after the forthcoming season
Anthony Davis has yet to decide where he will be playing his basketball after the forthcoming season

Ahead of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers completed a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis. To acquire the All-Star, the Lakers had to give up Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and several draft picks, although the team is hopeful that Davis will sign a new long-term deal next summer.

However, Davis himself has flirted with the New York Knicks in the past, and during an interview with ESPN, the former Pelicans man admitted that he has yet to decide on where he will be playing for the 20-21 season: 

I'm just focused on this season. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have one year here, so I’m going make the best of this year... You know, mid-June, after we just had a parade, and I need a couple days to think - then we can talk about that.

At 26, Davis is entering the prime of his career and is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

