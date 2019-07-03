×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, July 3rd: Lakers will become 'Kawhi Leonard's team', Klay Thompson injury update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
266   //    03 Jul 2019, 17:22 IST

Kawhi Leonard is expected to make a final decision on his future in the next few days 
Kawhi Leonard is expected to make a final decision on his future in the next few days 

The NBA Free Agency period is now well underway, although a number of notable names remain available. Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Danny Green have yet to sign contracts, while teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks remain eager to make further upgrades to the roster.

So, ahead of another potentially drama-filled day, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 3rd.

LeBron James willing to step aside for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is being pursued by the Raptors, Lakers, and Clippers
Kawhi Leonard is being pursued by the Raptors, Lakers, and Clippers

After meeting with the L.A. Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard has yet to decide on where he will play next season. However, multiple reports have suggested that the Lakers are the frontrunners to acquire the superstar, and during an appearance on the Woj Pod, ESPN's Ryan Russillo revealed that LeBron James is willing to hand the team over to Leonard in the not-too-distant future:

The Kawhi pitch, whether it is from the Lakers or LeBron, is this: LeBron basically is saying, Hey, this is going to be your team in two years

Leonard is coming off a season in which he led the Raptors to a first-ever championship, and the 28-year-old is known to be keen on a return to his native Los Angeles. If Kawhi picks the Lakers, he will form a big three with Anthony Davis and James, which would immediately become arguably the best trio in NBA history.

James is undoubtedly the current face of the Lakers, and the superstar still has three-seasons remaining on the four-year, $154 million contracts that he signed last summer. However, James will turn 35 later this year, while Leonard is firmly in his prime having turned 28 last week.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Klay Thompson Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Rumors
