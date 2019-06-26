×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 26th: Lakers have no chance of signing Kawhi Leonard, New York Knicks want Julius Randle and more 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
167   //    26 Jun 2019, 18:49 IST

The Los Angeles Lakers appear set to miss out on Kawhi Leonard this summer
The Los Angeles Lakers appear set to miss out on Kawhi Leonard this summer

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 26.

#1 Lakers seemingly out the running to sign Kawhi Leonard; Clippers favorites

Kawhi Leonard starred for the Toronto Raptors as the franchise won a first-ever title
Kawhi Leonard starred for the Toronto Raptors as the franchise won a first-ever title

Kawhi Leonard's performances during the 2019 postseason were among the most impressive in recent NBA history, and the 27-year-old is expected to attract plenty of interest when he hits free agency later this week.

After the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade from the Pelicans, Leonard has been linked with a move to the franchise, although Chris Broussard of Fox Sports told I-Heart Radio that the All-Star will only consider moving to Los Angeles to join the Clippers:

"Let me give you a little inside information I’ve been told today. The Lakers are out and have no chance of getting Kawhi Leonard. Even if they clear up enough cap room for a max contract, they’re not getting Kawhi. I’m told the Clippers are the front runner."

During the 2019 postseason, Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The former Spurs man also shot nearly 50% from the field, while knocking down 38% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Kawhi Leonard Kristaps Porzingis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
