NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 22nd: Tobias Harris attracting interest from around the NBA, Pelicans determined to keep Anthony Davis and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 34 // 22 May 2019, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Tobias Harris leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer?

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 22nd.

Pelicans determined to keep Anthony Davis in New Orleans

Anthony Davis wants to exit the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans hold the number one pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA draft, yet despite the prospect of playing alongside Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis has reaffirmed his desire to leave the franchise.

Nevertheless, Davis still has a year to run on his contract, and Pelicans general manager David Griffin says he is dedicated to keeping Davis in New Orleans:

We'll probably sit together in Los Angeles at some point around the draft workouts that take place there. And I think that's the next step -- really to look each other in the eye and talk about what's important to us.

And we're very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know Anthony and know what he's about. We're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here.

And if winning is what he is indeed all about, which we have every reason to believe, we feel confident that we can create -- and are creating -- the right environment for Anthony and frankly for high-caliber players of all types to want to be a part of. This is something that we hope creates an energy that recruits itself, and Anthony would just be one step in that process.

Following a disappointing start to the season, Davis requested a trade ahead of the February trade deadline. However, the Pelicans refused to deal the 26-year-old to the Los Angeles Lakers.

1 / 3 NEXT