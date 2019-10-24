NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, Oct 23: Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at Milwaukee Bucks exit, Pistons won't rush Blake Griffin back and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo can become a free agent in the summer of 2021

The 2019-20 NBA season finally got underway last night with a pair of thrilling games opening the season. Firstly, Pascal Siakam inspired his Toronto Raptors side to overcome a brave New Orleans Pelicans team that performed admirably without the injured Zion Williamson. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard got the better of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams in action tonight, while plenty continues to happen off the court. So, following another busy day in the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Oct 23.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hints that he could leave the Bucks if they underperform

Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted that his future in Milwaukee depends on the team's ability to contend

Earlier this month, Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he wasn't willing to discuss his future until next summer out of respect for the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, in an interview that was conducted with Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse over the summer, Antetokounmpo revealed that he would find it difficult to resign with the Bucks if they fail to contend:

I want the Bucks to build a winning culture. So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there's no other place I want to be. But if we're underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a new five-year, $253 million contract extension with the Bucks next summer. However, if he was to opt-out, Antetokounmpo would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021 and the reigning MVP would generate a huge amount of interest.

