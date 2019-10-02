NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, October 2nd: Steven Adams addresses OKC trade rumors, Al Horford explains why he left the Boston Celtics and more

Oklahoma City Thunder v Washington Wizards

The 2019-20 NBA season will finally get underway later this month, although plenty remains unresolved ahead of opening night. Several teams around the league still have open roster spots, while the likes of the Miami Heat are believed to be keen to pull off a major trade.

Elsewhere, free agents such as J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony are hoping to make a return to the league this season after underwhelming campaigns last time out. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 2nd.

#1 Steven Adams was worried that he would be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams appears set to begin the season in Oklahoma City

After being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Oklahoma City Thunder opted to enter rebuild mode earlier this summer. Paul George was the first to leave as he completed a blockbuster trade to the L.A. Clippers, while Russell Westbrook soon followed suit after spending more than a decade with the Thunder.

As one of the Thunder's highest earners, Steven Adams has also been linked with a move this offseason, and the Kiwi center told the New Zealand Herald that the constant speculation affected him throughout the summer:

It ain’t this thing where you just read about it and you’re just surprised that it happened to you. If it’s happening to someone else there’s a chance it could happen to you – it’s common sense. It still affects you in some way, because you’re human. Obviously, I care about the organization here.

Adams has been with the Thunder since 2013, and the 18-19 campaign was the best of his career to date. The 26-year-old averaged career highs in points (13.9) and assists (9.5) and is expected to take on a bigger role this season following the departure of the ball-dominant Westbrook.

