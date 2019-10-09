NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, October 9th: Kevin Durant explains his decision to snub the New York Knicks, Andre Drummond wants max-contract and more

Kevin Durant turned down the Knicks in order to sign with the Nets

The 2019-20 NBA season is now less than two weeks away and the new campaign promises to be among the most exciting in recent memory. Much of the NBA's top talent moved during a thrilling offseason, and Golden State Warriors' recent dominance appears to have come to an end following the exit of several key players.

Teams around the league are currently focused on finalizing their rosters ahead of opening night, and the likes of Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith will be hopeful of finding a new team over the next 14 days. So, with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 9th.

#1 Kevin Durant explains why NBA stars won't sign for the New York Knicks

Kevin Durant believes that the Knicks don't appeal to the current generation of NBA stars

Dating back to last October, few expected Kevin Durant to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors. The superstar had looked increasingly unhappy with the team, and many analysts suggested that the 30-year-old would join the New York Knicks.

Nevertheless, Durant completed a surprise switch to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer, and the Knicks failed in their pursuit to land at least one All-Star.

During an interview with Hot 97 in New York, Durant revealed that he briefly considered signing with the Knicks, before stating his belief that the organization no longer appeals to players around the NBA:

I thought about it (joining the Knicks), yeah, just a thought... I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don't remember the Knicks being good. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as let's say the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a serious Achilles injury in the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, upon his return, Durant will be in a position to challenge for a title in Brooklyn alongside Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

