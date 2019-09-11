NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, September 11th: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Kevin Durant rules out a return to the OKC Thunder and more

Bradley Beal has been linked with a move away from the Washington Wizards

The 2019-20 NBA season is just over six weeks away, and the new campaign is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory after a terrific off-season. The likes of the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz have all made big moves, while the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons remain on the hunt for improvements.

Veteran free agents such as Carmelo Anthony and Kenneth Faried also remain available, and there could be plenty of movement in the final few weeks before the new season. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 11th.

#1 Washington Wizards not looking to trade Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards were among the worst performers in the Eastern Conference last season, and the situation is unlikely to improve this season with John Wall set to miss the entire campaign. Nevertheless, general manager Tommy Sheppard told CBS Sports that the team is not thinking about trading Bradley Beal:

Brad is without a doubt a core player in this league. Every team would love to have him, and we do. So we’ve never considered anything other than a situation where Brad is with us and leading us forward.

Beal has spent his entire career with the Wizards, and last season, averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 48% from the field. Beal is a two-time All-Star, and the Miami Heat are among the teams that have been credited with an interest in signing him.

However, it looks like the 26-year old guard will stay in Washington for the upcoming season, an it remains to be seen whether they can stake a claim for a playoff spot in the absence of Wall.

