NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, September 18th: Boston Celtics complete surprise signing, Nick Young among veterans to join Houston Rockets training camp and more

Nick Young will have the opportunity to impress the Houston Rockets

The 2019-20 NBA season is now just five weeks away, and the new campaign is gearing up to be an exciting one after a series of significant offseason moves.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both headed to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Anthony Davis will form a superstar duo of his own with LeBron James. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz landed their number one target in Mike Conley and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a surprise move for Al Horford.

While the offseason has been relatively calm since a flurry of early moves, the likelihood of trades increases as the new campaign quickly approaches.

The likes of Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul are among the big names that could be on the move, with the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons among the teams wanting to make further additions. So, as we draw closer to opening night, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for September 18th.

Boston Celtics sign Yante Maten to an Exhibit 10 deal

Yante Maten spent time at Georgia before joining the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics lost both Al Horford and Kyrie Irving in free agency, although the organization has acted quickly to rebuild. Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were among the big-name arrivals, and the Boston Globe is reporting that young forward Yante Maten will get the chance to impress over the coming weeks:

The Celtics agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with forward Yante Maten Tuesday, according to a league source. Maten will be part of Boston’s training camp roster when practice begins on Oct. 1.

Maten was not selected in the 2018 NBA draft but the forward later signed a two-way contract with the Heat. He made just two NBA appearances, but impressed in the G-League, averaging 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

