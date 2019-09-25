NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, September 25th: Kevin Durant unlikely to return this season, Bucks fined for Giannis comments and more

Kevin Durant is unlikely to return this season

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and teams are currently gearing up to begin training camps. The camps will provide teams with the opportunity to examine the current status of their roster, and a number of teams are likely to be looking to make further additions in the month leading up to the season.

Free agents such as J.R. Smith, Carmelo Anthony, and Kenneth Faried remain available, while the likes of Kevin Love and Chris Paul continue to be linked with trades. So, with the potential to happen in the coming weeks, here is everything you need to know for September 25th.

#1 Kevin Durant is unlikely to play during 2019-20 season

Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon after making his comeback during the 2019 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant is currently recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. After suffering the injury during the NBA Finals, Durant was ruled out of the entire 2019-20 season, and the 2014 MVP has since left the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets.

Since heading to Brooklyn, there have been suggestions that Durant could still play during the upcoming season, although general manager Sean Marks says that his team is planning to play the 2019-20 season without their superstar new signing:

I've been excited to see, I think we all have, how he's approached this rehab, which has been great, very refreshing and energizing for the whole group. But at the end of the day, this is a long-term plan here. This was never about this next season. This is about getting an elite athlete back to elite physical shape on the court.

During the 2018-19 season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. With the 30-year-old likely to miss the entire season, Kyrie Irving will be tasked with leading the Nets as they look to reach the postseason.

