NBA News: Russell Westbrook records 2 notable achievements in game against Lakers

Houston Rockets traded Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks in what was a three-team trade deal. They got a lot of backlash for giving away height in the quest for Robert Covington, but they have gotten better as a team - as seen in the way they destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center yesterday.

Covington had an exceptional debut scoring 14 points, which included two three-pointers. Like always, his work on the defensive end was commendable.

To add to the party, the Rockets have now won their last four games with this small lineup. Russell Westbrook was on fire against the Lakers, dropping 41 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He not only scored big numbers, but also achieved two massive feats in his career.

Firstly, Westbrook scored his career's 20,000th point in the game.

This is an important accomplishment for the superstar, who is in the 11th year of his career. Brodie is a prolific scorer, averaging 26.7 points this season in 36 minutes of play per game.

Secondly, Westbrook climbed to 14th place in the all-time list for the number of assists.

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @HoustonRockets for moving up to 14th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/KVcbp4bKUK — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

With 7212 assists to his name now, Westbrook passed Lenny Wilkens (7211) and is just below Maurice Cheeks (7392) at 13th. Westbrooks's career average for assists is 8.3, which has dropped to 7.3 this season. However, he still remains an avid passer and a great playmaker.

The Rockets are 33-18 for the season and sit comfortably at the fourth place in the West. They play the Phoenix Suns tonight on the road, and will look to get their fifth straight victory.