Spencer Dinwiddie suffers partial ACL tear in Brooklyn Nets loss | NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets had started the NBA 2020-21 season strongly behind their two superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie, one of the franchise's reliable starters, however, went down with an injury in his side's second loss of the season on Sunday. In the latest NBA News, the Nets have released an update on the extent of the guard's layoff.

NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie to face lengthy time on side-lines through injury

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were unable to overcome an energetic Charlotte Hornets side on Sunday night who managed to hold out for an impressive victory over one of the Eastern Conferences favorites.

Their second defeat of the year wasn't the worst news to come out of the game for the Nets, however. Their starting shooting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who went down injured in the third quarter appears to have done more damage than the franchise hoped.

After having an examination on Monday morning, NBA News reported that Spencer Dinwiddie had suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market. https://t.co/NDl7H6fP1J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

The only positive that both Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets can take from the injury is that there was no other structural damage done to the knee. However, it is expected that the guard will be out for a long time and will make a full recovery before next season begins.

The Brooklyn Nets were competing in a closely-fought game in Charlotte when Spencer Dinwiddie landed awkwardly and began clutching his knee.

Despite walking off under his own strength, it could not be determined how bad the injury would be until Monday's examination. This led to the announcement in NBA News as to the extent of the damage done and the Nets will feel desperately unlucky as they seek to challenge among the East's elite.

Amid reports of Spencer Dinwiddie's partially torn ACL, both @BrooklynNets and @memgrizz will be shorthanded tonight as Grizz still w/o De'Anthony Melton for start of 3-game trip. Early indications are Kevin Durant (and Kyrie) appear likely to play on 2nd night of back-to-back. https://t.co/GlVoAeVzES — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) December 28, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie's injury comes as a sucker-punch for the Brooklyn Nets as one of their key players for the exciting season they are expected to have. Dinwiddie had a career-high season last year with 20.6 points and 6.8 assists, therefore his absence will leave a critical hole in the franchise's offense.