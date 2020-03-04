NBA News: Spike Lee will not attend any more Knicks home games this season

Another blotch on the Knicks' cursed legacy

The war of words between the New York Knicks franchise and superfan Spike Lee has been getting ugly as of late. When a video of Lee yelling at the Madison Square Garden security outside an MSG elevator started circulating on social media, the issue of him using the wrong entrance escalated like wildfire. He also went on to yell "arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley'', referring to the former Knicks forward's ejection and arrest in 2017.

Lee then went on ESPN's First Take to vent his frustrations about the lowly Knicks management and more.

Lee further went on to declare that he is being "harassed by James Dolan" and is not sure why. The Knicks released their own version of the incident, calling the encounter with Lee as 'laughable.

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

It is interesting to observe why the award-winning screenwriter and director was suddenly stopped from using the employee entrance that he has been coming through for the past 28 years.

All the disrespect and curt management strategies on the Knicks part has lost them their most loyal fan. The 62-year-old Academy Award winner is done for the season, and will not be attending any more games, citing the treatment he recently received.