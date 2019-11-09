NBA news: Steph Curry is expected to play again this season despite report claiming he would miss the remainder of the campaign

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steph Curry is currently out with a broken hand

What's the news?

Earlier today, Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher stated that Steph Curry was unlikely to play again this season after supposedly learning that his injury was worse than initially thought. However, the Warriors have since refuted the report, with team sources telling the San Francisco Chronicle that the two-time MVP will still be reassessed after three months ahead of a potential return to action.

In case you didn't know...

While driving to the rim against the Phoenix Suns last week, Curry collided with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes. The contact was enough to break Curry's hand, and he was subsequently ruled out for three months after undergoing successful surgery last Friday.

Steph Curry (L) and Aron Baynes

Even before Curry's injury, the Warriors had made a woeful start to the season, and the team now sits near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-6 record. The Warriors also have Draymond Green out, while Klay Thompson could miss the entire season after tearing his ACL during the NBA Finals back in June.

The heart of the matter

Bleacher Report journalist Ric Bucher had written that Curry's “fracture was worse than originally thought.” But sources from the Warriors have outright shot down that claim, with one source even saying, "That's complete hogwash." According to these sources, the fracture is no better or worse than what was initially suspected.

It now appears that Curry is well on his way to recovering from his hand injury. And if his recovery goes as planned, he could return at some point in February.

The Warriors are unlikely to be in the playoff hunt upon his return, but Curry will be keen to get back on the court and help with the development of a young roster.

The Warriors need Curry to return as soon as possible

What's next?

The Warriors will be in action tonight as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will be hoping to get back on track as soon as possible, and this latest positive news about Curry could give them a mental boost.