NBA News Today: LeBron James exits All-Star game with hand injury, Jayson Tatum sets new record, and more

Team Giannis beat Team LeBron during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stole the show with a record-breaking scoring performance.

In other news, LA Lakers forward LeBron James was forced to leave the All-Star Game early due to a hand injury. On that note, here's the latest news from around the NBA on Feb. 20, 2023:

Team Giannis beats Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game as Jayson Tatum sets scoring record

NBA stars LeBron James and Jayson Tatum

Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 in this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The game marked the third time Lakers and Bucks forwards LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo squared off as All-Star Game team captains. Antetokounmpo was only able to play less than a minute due to his wrist injury, while James also left early due to injury.

Nonetheless, the win still marked Antetokounmpo’s first win against James in the event. It also marked James' first loss as a team captain after previously going 5-0.

"I'm just happy that we were able to get a win, and I got one against LeBron," Antetokounmpo said postgame.

The game turned into a 3-point shootout with Team Giannis hitting a barrage of 3-pointers to pull away in the second half.

That was capped off by Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard’s game-clinching three to surpass the target score of 182. In total, Team Giannis shot a blistering 29-for-66 (43.9%) from the deep.

The MVP of the game for Team Giannis was Jayson Tatum. Tatum finished with an All-Star Game scoring record of 55 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and 10 3-pointers on 71.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell added 40 points, 10 assists and eight 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting for Team Giannis. As for Team LeBron, they were led by Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds on 59.3% shooting.

Following the game, Tatum spoke about what it meant to him to be able to take home the All-Star Game MVP. That comes after the award was renamed after Tatum’s former mentor, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, in 2020.

"It's extremely special for me," Tatum said. "My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him (Bryant). I remember telling myself that day that I've got to get one of those before I get done. To be able to wear my signature shoe and break the record and take home this award of somebody that I idolized, it's a hell of a day."

Also read: Fans unhappy with Jayson Tatum's "meaningless" 55 points in 2023 NBA All-Star Game: "Couldn't do this in the Finals", "Bro thinks Kobe will be proud"

LeBron James leaves NBA All-Star Game early with hand injury

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

As mentioned earlier, LeBron James was ruled out of Sunday’s All-Star Game early. That came at half-time after James got his fingers caught on the rim while trying to block Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in the second quarter. James’ injury has been described as a hand contusion.

hoops bot @hoops_bot LeBron catches his pinky on the rim and is out of the All-Star game with an injury LeBron catches his pinky on the rim and is out of the All-Star game with an injury https://t.co/wffj9doo2J

However, James later explained that he should be fine and that he just sat out for precautionary reasons.

"I tried to get one little chase-down block and got my finger caught in the rim. But I'll be fine. I'll be fine," James said. "I don't think it's too much to worry about. For precautionary reasons, I just had to take the rest of the night off."

James finished with 13 points and four assists on 54.5% shooting in just 14 minutes.

Also read: LeBron James' All-Star Game record: Exploring his domination and influence with selections, captaincy, and more

Kevin Love signs with Miami after buyout from Cleveland

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love

Fifteen-year NBA veteran and former five-time All-Star Kevin Love has agreed a deal with the Miami Heat following his buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The news was broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday and was later confirmed by Love himself.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. https://t.co/c1Ff4tLfKP

Kevin Love @kevinlove Tristan Thompson @RealTristan13

This is a huge pick up for the heat

Let’s go!!! Just spoke to my brother @kevinlove he’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to south beach @MiamiHEAT This is a huge pick up for the heatLet’s go!!! Just spoke to my brother @kevinlove he’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to south beach @MiamiHEAT This is a huge pick up for the heatLet’s go!!! Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! twitter.com/realtristan13/… Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! twitter.com/realtristan13/…

Love had fallen out of the Cavs rotation, last appearing in a game on Jan. 24. However, he's expected to play a sizeable role for a Heat team (32-27, seventh in the East) that lacks frontcourt depth.

He averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.9% and 35.4% from the three in 41 games for Cleveland.

Anthony Edwards calls out NBA players who rest during season

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards

Ahead of his first career All-Star game, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was asked on Saturday what he would like to change about the NBA.

Edwards proceeded to echo a common fan complaint surrounding the league: Players resting too many games.

"Probably just all the guys sitting, resting," Edwards said. "That’s the only thing I probably don’t like. Just play, man. If you’re 80%, 70 — you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games and stuff like that. These people might have enough money to come to one game, you know what I’m saying? That might be the game they come to and then you’re sitting out."

Edwards is one of the few NBA stars who hasn’t missed a single game this season, having played in all 61 of Minnesota’s games. He explained that he does so for fans who come to see him play.

"I take pride in trying to play every game because you never know if there’s one fan that might never seen me play, and I’m trying to play,” he said.

Charles Barkley believes NBA is headed toward lockout

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley was asked about the state of the NBA during All-Star Weekend. As usual, he didn’t hesitate to speak his mind on the NBA's player empowerment movement.

Barkley first called out star players for constantly demanding trades and switching teams after receiving their first big payday.

"You can’t take my money and say you want to divorce me in six months to a year because you can only get the max from this team," Barkley said.

Barkley then went as far as to say that he thinks that could lead to another NBA lockout.

"You can’t take all my money, then say, 'Hey, I want a divorce.' So, I’m pretty sure that’s the next thing that’s gonna come out of the CBA. I have no doubt in my mind that these guys are gonna get locked out,” Barkley said.

The last lockout took place during the 2011-12 season and lasted for 161 days. The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the 2023-24 season. So if the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association don’t agree a new CBA deal, another lockout could occur in the near future.

Barkley later went on to discuss load management as well, explaining that players today are far too coddled.

"Y’all baby these dudes so much today," Barkley said. "They don’t want to play back-to-back games. Every time a fan says something, they get them tossed. If they’re not happy, they want to get traded. It’s going to come to a head in the next CBA."

It remains to be seen if Barkley’s concerns become a reality at the end of next season.

Poll : 0 votes