NBA News Update: An extraordinary look into the life of the final few bubble residents as rivals from the Finals are forced to break bread together

With Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat currently taking place, the NBA season is on the brink of completion. After a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league did exemplary work to bring the NBA season back on track and are now planning for next season. With that said, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: How cycling helps LeBron James keep his sanity intact in the bubble

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

LeBron James' focus and determination are unparalleled. The 3-time NBA champion knows what it takes to win and always tries to be one step ahead of the opponent. However, an atmosphere like the NBA bubble takes its toll on you as you are away from your family. Playing competitive basketball in the same environment for months can be frustrating, and LeBron James countered the weariness by choosing to cycle.

According to a report by ESPN, it hasn't been unusual to see LeBron James roam around the bubble on a bicycle he had shipped to the league's campus. What's more interesting is that James cycles without a mask, despite the strict mask protocol enforced by the NBA in the Orlando bubble.

However, for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, the focus has been shifted from cycling to winning the title against a gritty and inspired Miami Heat team.

Jimmy Butler's agent reveals how difficult it is to avoid each other in the bubble

2020 NBA Finals - Game Four

The Orlando bubble currently houses a variety of people- NBA stars, coaching staff, executives and players' agents. Since the bubble is a small domain with so many people, it is natural for rival counterparts to run into each other.

This fact can be encapsulated perfectly in Bernie Lee's quote, who is the agent for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

"It's beyond words, I'm sitting and having lunch with [Miami president Pat Riley] and [general manager Andy Elisburg]... and 10 feet away from us is the entire Laker leadership."

There is no way to avoid your adversaries in the bubble as everyone has to go to the same ballroom each day to get tested for COVID-19. The same goes for lunch as members of both teams have to dine in the same restaurant.

The bubble experiment by the league has, however, turned out to be successful as the NBA season is set to conclude despite a major setback due to the virus outbreak.

No matter who wins the finals though, the true champions will be the people behind the scenes who made the bubble concept work and who allowed the fans to enjoy basketball season in its full glory.

