NBA News Update: Chris Paul refuses to  divulge any details about his next destination, commends the league for its fight against social issues

Chris Paul had a stellar season with the OKC Thunder in 2019-20. After helping a young Thunder roster secure the 5th seed in the West, Paul has become one of the most valuable players in the trade market this offseason. In this article, we'll take a look at what Chris Paul had to say about his future in OKC, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Updates: Chris Paul says he's not in control of what happens in the offseason

On the occasion of the HBCU Week celebration, Chris Paul joined Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN's 'First Take'. Paul was asked whether he'll stay put or request a trade to a different team in the offseason. Chris answered:

"I don't control that. Oklahoma was amazing. Obviously, we'll see what happens this summer, I think for me, Imma let everything play out and see what happens. But I'm in a good place."

He expressed that he's happy at Oklahoma and didn't shed any further light on what might transpire this offseason. There have been various NBA trade rumors linking the 35-year-old with teams like Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to @KevinOConnorNBA, the Sixers have “seriously debated the idea of chasing a trade” for Chris Paul. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

However, Chris Paul decided to play it safe and didn't provide any clues regarding his next destination. Fans will have to wait for a few more weeks to see where CP3 ends up in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul commends the league for its fight against social injustice

Chris Paul was further asked about his opinion regarding the recent Breonna Taylor verdict. The jury did not punish any of the cops involved, on the charges of murder of Breonna Taylor. NBA players like LeBron James recently spoke about how hard it would be to lose a loved one because of police brutality.

"I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna ... we want justice no matter how long it takes."



—LeBron James on the Breonna Taylor decision pic.twitter.com/jUEUCsVrDn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2020

Chris Paul agreed with LeBron and explained how hard it is to be a black man despite beating a superstar. Chris added:

"As soon as that clock goes to zero, we back to being exactly who we are. When we go back home and visit our families, you don't walk around with your uniforms. You walk around just as a black man or a black woman."

Chris went on to commend the NBA, the WNBA, and all other sports leagues for continuing to stand up against the social injustice in the country.

