NBA News Update: Doc Rivers expected to receive Philadelphia 76ers' offer, Barack Obama in virtual stand for Finals Game 1

Following the LA Clippers' shocking exit in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, head coach Doc Rivers lost his job last week. Rivers had been the coach of the Los Angeles team since 2013 and is regarded as one of the most successful coaches in the franchise's history. This NBA news update sheds more details on Doc Rivers' next destination.

Doc Rivers is interviewing with the Sixers in the Philly area, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4R28wXQDaz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers fired their long-serving coach Brett Brown following their playoffs exit, and Doc Rivers has emerged as a favorite for the 76ers coaching vacancy.

NBA News Update: Doc Rivers expected to receive the Philadelphia 76ers' job offer

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of a major crisis following a disappointing 2019-20 NBA season. After starting the season as one of the favorites, they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Their new coach will have the responsibility of bringing balance back into the side as they head to an important offseason.

Source: Doc Rivers is currently with the Sixers brass and will watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals with them. A job offer is expected to follow soon. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 1, 2020

According to the latest NBA news update by Jason Dumas, Doc Rivers is not only the favorite to be their next coach but he's expected to receive a job offer soon. Doc Rivers had an interview with the 76ers earlier today and will be watching Game 1 of the NBA finals with them.

It is interesting to note that Houston Rockets' former coach Mike D'Antoni is now also a free agent and was among the candidates considered for the Philly job. However, Doc Rivers' departure from Los Angeles has changed the dynamics completely as he now appears as the frontrunner for the 76ers vacancy.

NBA News Update: Barack Obama among the virtual crowd in the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat is now underway in the Orlando bubble. The 'virtual crowd' section on the sidelines features a star-studded lineup including former president Barack Obama.

A virtual fan in the audience for Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/2WVIZf9cWY — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 1, 2020

Barack Obama has been an ardent basketball fan and has been following the NBA for many years. Obama also counseled the players recently when games were suspended last month during the NBA protest.

